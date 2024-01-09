Dad refuses to take son out to 'fundraise' by selling chocolate for school, 'this is total BS.'

The internet is a great place to settle an argument with a spouse (and potentially trigger an entirely new argument).

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his wife to either take his money or she can be responsible for fundraising. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my wife to either take my money or she can be responsible for fundraising?"

My kid has to sell chocolate covered almonds as a fundraiser at school. I would rather just give them the amount he is going to raise but that isn't allowed. So I told my wife to just pay for two boxes out of my petty cash I keep on my office. I will take the almonds to work and give them out to my guys for free. My wife says that I'm missing the point and that I should take my son out to sell the almonds.