Dad refuses to change custody agreement with ex unless he gets something in return.

"AITA for refusing to change a custody agreement because I'm not being offered anything in return?"

My ex and I share 50/50 custody of our 9yo son. Basically we have him every other week. She also has a 5yo from her second marriage. They're divorced and the custody arrangement is like ours except she has the 5yo on the week that I have our 9yo.

Her second ex husband refused to work around our custody agreement so my ex asked me to change ours. This is a huge deal and the reality is that I cannot just sign off it. If I just say okay then she'll start asking for more accommodations at my expense.