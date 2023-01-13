Dad won't let ex take son after surgery; says he shouldn't 'run to mom' when scared.

AITA for telling my son's mom that he's staying with me while he recovers?

My 9yo son needed hip bone osteoma surgery and his mom and I scheduled it before his three week winter break. My ex and I share 50/50 but I get him on winter breaks so she could take him our of state to see her family in the summer.

The day before the surgery she asked me if Ry could stay at her place to recover from the surgery. I asked her why and all she said was that she just wanted to be there. I said no. Ry has never had surgery and it's a big deal for him. I don't want him to think that the first thing you when you face something scary is run to your mom and not your dad.