Dad won't let ex take son after surgery; says he shouldn't 'run to mom' when scared.

My 9yo son needed hip bone osteoma surgery and his mom and I scheduled it before his three week winter break. My ex and I share 50/50 but I get him on winter breaks so she could take him our of state to see her family in the summer.
The day before the surgery she asked me if Ry could stay at her place to recover from the surgery. I asked her why and all she said was that she just wanted to be there. I said no. Ry has never had surgery and it's a big deal for him. I don't want him to think that the first thing you when you face something scary is run to your mom and not your dad.
I told her I was quite insulted by her request. Plus he was going to need help getting dressed, undressed and bathed for the first couple of days and I highly doubt that he'd be comfortable having his mom do that. She said her husband could do that.