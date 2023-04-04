Dad refuses to pay for daughter's English degree; is called 'worst dad ever.' Updated!

My (57M) daughter Jane (21F) has recently been accepted into the university of her choice, now me and my wife (55F) are glad with this news , the only thing is that Jane got accepted to do an English degree.
Now Jane, compared to her two brothers Mark (28M) and Leo (30M) was quite late in applying to university. When me and my wife asked her to start at 18 she claimed that she was not ready and wanted to have a "little rest," a little rest being going out with friends and traveling the whole of last year with her boyfriend.
It should be noted that I supplied Jane with all the money needed for her little rest .
Now me and my wife have nothing against Jane doing what she did, she's young and young people live to explore and do what they do, however before me and my wife allowed for Jane to do her thing we made her promise that when she did apply to university it was for a degree that was worth it - Jane was going through a weird phase where she wanted to be many things that were more on the creative side.