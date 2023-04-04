Dad refuses to pay for daughter's English degree; is called 'worst dad ever.' Updated!

"AITA for choosing not to pay for my daughter's university fees despite paying for her brothers?"

My (57M) daughter Jane (21F) has recently been accepted into the university of her choice, now me and my wife (55F) are glad with this news , the only thing is that Jane got accepted to do an English degree.

Now Jane, compared to her two brothers Mark (28M) and Leo (30M) was quite late in applying to university. When me and my wife asked her to start at 18 she claimed that she was not ready and wanted to have a "little rest," a little rest being going out with friends and traveling the whole of last year with her boyfriend.

It should be noted that I supplied Jane with all the money needed for her little rest .