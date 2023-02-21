Dad refuses to pay for daughter's marriage to older divorcée; says, 'she has to pay.'

I have two daughters (f28) and (f23). My eldest daughter got married two years ago. I paid for the whole thing. My youngest daughter recently got engaged and plans on having her wedding on spring.
As I said I paid for my eldest daughter as her wedding was something that she wanted and was sure about. She and her husband (m29) have been together since she was 20. They know each other and I think he's a good man. However, my youngest daughter's fiance is a way older man (m46) who I couldn't even believe my daughter was dating.
He's got a divorce and has kids that are teenagers. I disapproved the relationship ever since my daughter introduced us to her boyfriend. Me and my eldest daughter tried speaking to her about how creepy her boyfriend is but she has said that she's an adult and can date anyone she likes.