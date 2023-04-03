Dad refuses to bail son out after felony charges, blames his wife. AITA?

Parents want to support and protect their children.

But, sometimes there is a line between being supportive and enabling. One father decided that line had finally been crossed and when his son ended up in jail with felony charges, he thought that was exactly where he should be.

AITA for not bailing my son out?

ShibaOnNo

My son Becker (27) talked nonstop about his investment men of a crypto coin called Shiba. He kept trying to get my wife and other family members to invest.

His investments failed sometime last year, and he hasn’t been paying rent. I helped him for a bit but told him to get a job anywhere, but it lasted for maybe a month because he was always “over qualified” for his retail, grocery, and restaurant jobs, despite dropping out of college and still being settled with that debt.