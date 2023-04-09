Dad refuses to punish son for his angry revenge against family mocking his mom.

Family ridicule is some of the harshest on the market.

One dad had already been upset with his family's comments about his wife. So, when his 11-year-old retaliated against their comments at a family wedding, he refused to punish him.

AITA for refusing to punish my son?

Enough-Succotash8805

For the past fourteen years, I've been happily married to a woman from the Philippines, with whom I have two children. Ever since I got married my sister Juliet and her husband Mike have been calling my wife a "mail-order bride."

For this reason, I'm generally no contact with Juliet and Mike; seeing them at family events but trying to avoid interacting with them.