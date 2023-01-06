Dad rejects estranged daughter; won't reconnect until she pays back child support.

AITA for expecting my adult daughter to pay back what she owes me?

My (48M) daughter (21F), Aria, abandoned us (her stepmother, younger half-sister and me) when she was 15 to go live with my enabling ex-wife, Sandra, and her husband.

Until then, we had 50/50 custody, but Sandra has always been less "strict" than me. She's always let Aria do what she wants and has never had any home rules. She also buys Aria everything she wants so she will want to live with her.

Sandra lives in the same town where Aria's highschool was, while I live 25 mins away. So, one of my rules was that if she went to meet up with a friend there (meaning I had to drive her), the next time they met it was her friend's turn to come.