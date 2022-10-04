Dad reports son's therapist for sharing personal information with stepdad.

There are laws that cover what information can be shared between a therapist and a stepparent, but here the law isn't the final judge. We are! So when a guy reported his son's therapist for sharing personal information with a setpparent, he started to wonder if he did the right thing. Here's his story...
My m36 son's (14) dog passed away recently. I signed him up with a therapist because his dog's death has literally left him unable to speak. He's been in therapy for 2 weeks now.
2 days ago, My son called crying saying his stepdad punished him by taking his bicycle and selling it for no reason. I was livid. I went to have a word with his stepdad and he told me that there WAS a reason and that is the fact that my son "badmouthed" him to the therapist, and claimed that he treated the dog poorly.