Dad asks if he's wrong to give teenage son responsibilities against MIL's will.

Being a parent to a teenage boy is tough, especially when your MIL is pressuring you to raise him a certain way. When this father is annoyed with his MIL for criticizing his parenting style, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
My son, 16M, makes dinner for the entire family one night a week. My wife and I trade off the rest of the week. He also cleans his room, does his own laundry and cleans his bathroom.
My MiL is staying with us and is annoyed that we make our son do "so much." She said we are stealing what should be "the carefree years of his childhood." The bathroom he cleans is the shared bath for both his room and the guest room.