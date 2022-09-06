Dad asks if he's wrong to give teenage son responsibilities against MIL's will.

Being a parent to a teenage boy is tough, especially when your MIL is pressuring you to raise him a certain way. When this father is annoyed with his MIL for criticizing his parenting style, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for giving my teenage son adult responsibilities?"

My son, 16M, makes dinner for the entire family one night a week. My wife and I trade off the rest of the week. He also cleans his room, does his own laundry and cleans his bathroom.