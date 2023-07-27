Dad rolls eyes when 20 yo son tells him 'you homeschooling me ruined my life.' AITA?

I don't get what he's complaining about. He always seemed so happy as a kid. It's not like he was stuck inside all day either, we played sports and stuff like that.

He had way more free time than regular kids, and he got a way better education, too (my wife is a certified teacher). I understand maybe he should've been around more other kids but all he had to do was ask and I would've arranged it in a heartbeat. But he always seemed happy, like I said.

I told him he needs to stop comparing himself to other people and just be grateful for the wonderful life he's had the opportunity to live. He got all sarcastic and moody, said his life was/is horrible and there's nothing to look forward to.