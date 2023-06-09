Dad gives son ultimatum: Attend brothers' graduations or miss Bahamas trip. AITA?

'AITA for telling my son he's not going on his senior class trip if he doesn't show up to his brothers graduation?'

My three kids all have graduations this week. One high school, one elementary and one preschool.

My high school son Liam said he has zero interest in going to his younger brothers' graduation because it's 'lame.' I said his brothers are going to his and it's more work for them to go than for him to go to theirs.

Yesterday he said he's still not going. I said okay then you're not going on your senior trip to the Bahamas next week. He walked away without saying a word and went to his mom's. His mom then texted me about my being petty. I told her to mind her business. This has nothing to do with her. This is between our son and my other sons (half brothers to Liam).