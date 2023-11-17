Dad sends son to 'estranged' mom's house without clothes. AITA?

I've really become annoyed by this to the point where I decided I'm not going to be bothered to make all this extra effort. She should already have clothes there for him. So he left today and his mom made a big deal about me not sending any clothes along. She said she didn't have any socks or underwear.

Was I wrong to expect her to have something at all? How can you have zero clothes for your son?? She argues that I'm the primary parent and that he outgrows the clothes too quickly. I feel like clothes should last at least a year or two before they get outgrown especially if you size up.