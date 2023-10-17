Dad sends son to school he claims he would be bullied at. AITA?

When this father doesn't know if he made the right schooling decision for his son, he asks Reddit:

"WIBTA for sending my son to a school he claims he would be bullied?"

My son is currently in middle school and I really wanted to send him to a private school where I heard that it offers good academic opportunities like a lot of AP and honors courses, and a lot of alumni go on to become successful people (doctors, engineers, business managers, etc).

Even though the private school is considered one of the best in the area, my son claimed that due to the fact many students at that private school come from his middle school and he was bullied wildly at middle school, he would be bullied once he enters the private school.

My son even claimed that some of his bullies are either students or will be students at that school, making him not wanna go.