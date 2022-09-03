Someecards Logo
Dad shares story of encouraging son to quit abusive job and move back home.

Amy Goldberg
Sep 3, 2022 | 1:34 PM
In a post on Reddit a parent shared a story of their son being treated badly at work, and what they did to take care of him. Here's how it went down.

"My son just quit his $45,000/year job without any prospects and asked if he could move back home."

I was shocked, needless to say. He was so excited when he got the job right out of college and my wife and I rejoiced with him. Over the course of the next couple of years, however, I saw the joy -- not just about the job, but about life in general -- drain away.

Over Thanksgiving, he talked about insane deadlines, a boss who micromanaged, and a business owner who ruled with an iron fist. I encouraged him, but could tell he wasn't the happy-go-lucky son I once had.

So this past weekend, when he told us over the phone (he lives in a neighboring state) he walked off the job after a heated argument with his boss, he started sobbing and apologizing. I said, "Son, you have nothing to apologize for.

