Dad shares story of encouraging son to quit abusive job and move back home.

In a post on Reddit a parent shared a story of their son being treated badly at work, and what they did to take care of him. Here's how it went down.

"My son just quit his $45,000/year job without any prospects and asked if he could move back home."

I was shocked, needless to say. He was so excited when he got the job right out of college and my wife and I rejoiced with him. Over the course of the next couple of years, however, I saw the joy -- not just about the job, but about life in general -- drain away.

Over Thanksgiving, he talked about insane deadlines, a boss who micromanaged, and a business owner who ruled with an iron fist. I encouraged him, but could tell he wasn't the happy-go-lucky son I once had.