Dad calls sister 'wacko prude' when she calls his teenage sons' behavior 'inappropriate.' UPDATED.

In fact it's not unheard of if they are in a hurry to both jump in at the same time after a workout. It's a pretty normal gym atmosphere and a decent size shower with a couple of heads (not like a cozy bathtub shower or anything).

Somehow this setup was mentioned in front of my sister (taking a house tour for the first time recently), and she was appalled. APPALLED. Taking a shower? At the same time? Together? She was positively incredulous.

I told her it was absolutely no different than the boys showering at the gym, or in their sports locker rooms at school. Guys, especially athletes, take showers. Yes, together. Happens a million times a day.

She said that was very VERY "inappropriate." I called her a wacko prude, and now she's not speaking to me or my wife. AITA?

