Dad asks if he's wrong to skateboard even though it humiliates his daughter.

It's hard to be a parent, especially if you're going through a mid-life crisis of sorts. When this father wants to skateboard but his daughter is humiliated by him, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I have finally been doing the things I've been wanting to do in my life since I got divorced- one of them being a skateboarder. Sure I'm 44 but it's never too late to try to be the badass version of yourself.
My daughter for some reason is humiliated by me taking up skateboarding. Says I'm too old and that everyone at school makes fun of her for it. She said everyone laughs when I show up to school early and skate around the parking lot.