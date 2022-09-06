Dad asks if he's wrong to skateboard even though it humiliates his daughter.

It's hard to be a parent, especially if you're going through a mid-life crisis of sorts. When this father wants to skateboard but his daughter is humiliated by him, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for skateboarding even though my daughter is teased and humiliated over it?"

I have finally been doing the things I've been wanting to do in my life since I got divorced- one of them being a skateboarder. Sure I'm 44 but it's never too late to try to be the badass version of yourself.