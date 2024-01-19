Dad snaps at wife after she has baby, says 'I changed my mind' about being stay-at-home dad.

It's extremely disorienting when a partner switches up on you out of nowhere, especially about something as important as parenting decisions.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for refusing to stay at home to look after her baby per her husband's request. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to stay at home to look after my baby?"

I (33F) am a lawyer and my husband (34M) works in an office, I earn the most money so when I got pregnant we decided that my husband would stay at home with our daughter, at least until she was a little older. It’s been 2 months since I gave birth to our daughter and i’m planning on going back to work next month.