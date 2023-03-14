Dad makes son take care of house and little brother for a week to teach a lesson.

Teaching a kid how to be a kind and respectful person takes work and intention. While it's not easy to acknowledge when your child behaves in entitled ways that could grow in adulthood, steering them towards a more empathetic perspective is part of the job.

A lesson that seems dramatic to a 12-year-old might be what's needed to get them to see the world from more big picture perspective

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he's wrong for making his son manage all the household duties for a week as a way of proving a point.

He wrote:

AITA for making my 12-year-old son take care of himself and his ten-year-old brother for a week?