Dad makes son take care of house and little brother for a week to teach a lesson.

Teaching a kid how to be a kind and respectful person takes work and intention. While it's not easy to acknowledge when your child behaves in entitled ways that could grow in adulthood, steering them towards a more empathetic perspective is part of the job.
A lesson that seems dramatic to a 12-year-old might be what's needed to get them to see the world from more big picture perspective
He wrote:
AITA for making my 12-year-old son take care of himself and his ten-year-old brother for a week?
I came home about a month ago and caught my son yelling at his mom about his clothes. He was asking her how hard it was to make sure his clothes were cleaned. I took him to the laundry room and made him do laundry for the family. I taught him what clothes could go together and what should not.