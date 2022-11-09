Dad scream-sings happy birthday to son at restaurant, future stepmom says stop.

When this future stepmom is annoyed, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my fiance that he embarrassed me when he started singing the "happy birthday" song to his 5 yo son at the restaurant?"

I F30 have been with my fiance "Ned" M36 for a year and a half. He has a 5yo son with his ex girlfriend.

They don't have a custody arrangement but he has him most of the week because the mom is currently sick. His son is lovely but I noticed that Ned takes him everywhere he goes, including places that aren't child friendly and we have an issue with that now but we're working on it.

His son's 5th birthday was days ago, Ned took us out to a restaurant to celebrate. The place was nice and looked a bit unfitting for the occasion because it was a somewhat expensive place.