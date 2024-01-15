Dad stops paying for daughter's university so he can pay for son's. AITA?

However, my son is wanting to go to university to study sports science to become a pe teacher as he needs a degree to become a teacher. I cannot afford to give him any money for university but because he was born & he lives in the uk he can get a student loan.

I’m lost on what to do because I am equally as proud of both of my kids for achieving so much but if I stopped paying for my daughter’s university, she’d have to drop out. I don’t want to take the amazing opportunity that my daughter has received but my wife is saying that I have to give my son some financial help as I am doing it with my daughter.