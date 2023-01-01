Dad takes away son's Christmas gift; says it 'was clearly a toy for girls.'

AITA for telling my son that his dad took away his Christmas gift?

Over the summer, me (39F), my husband (42M), and my son (7M) took a trip to Myrtle Beach.

We had a great time at the beach and we stopped at a nearby gift shop to pick up some souvenirs. My son spotted a toy ball with cute strawberry characters on it. He absolutely loved it and begged me to buy it for him. I told him that maybe Santa would get it for him for Christmas. I then purchased the ball and put it away for Christmas.

Four months go by. Not a week goes by that my son doesn't mention the ball. Quite frankly, I've never seen him so excited about something before. I was super excited for him to open it on Christmas morning.