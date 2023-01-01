Dad takes away son's Christmas gift; says it 'was clearly a toy for girls.'

Over the summer, me (39F), my husband (42M), and my son (7M) took a trip to Myrtle Beach.
We had a great time at the beach and we stopped at a nearby gift shop to pick up some souvenirs. My son spotted a toy ball with cute strawberry characters on it. He absolutely loved it and begged me to buy it for him. I told him that maybe Santa would get it for him for Christmas. I then purchased the ball and put it away for Christmas.
Four months go by. Not a week goes by that my son doesn't mention the ball. Quite frankly, I've never seen him so excited about something before. I was super excited for him to open it on Christmas morning.
So Christmas rolls around and my husband and I give my son his gifts. He opens the ball and he's ecstatic! My husband, on the other hand, was less than thrilled. He knew all about the ball but apparently he had never taken a "close look" at it. He tells me he's "concerned that our son would want what was clearly a toy for girls."