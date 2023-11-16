Dad takes school's side when athletic trainer punishes daughter. AITA?

When this father is frustrated with his daughter's attitude toward her coach, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not fighting the school to allow my daughter to do cheerleading since the athletic trainer denied her?"

I (M) am so tired and need an outside opinion. The schools athletic trainer (Beth) is a very strict woman. She started two years ago and at the time I thought she was just being a b&tch and on a power-trip. She was not, all she was asking for his basic respect.

This became really apparent when the school had a meeting about her and went through every single incident with her. They used the camera footage for a lot of incident ( parents know that office is recorded) and it showed the kids were awful and she was professional.