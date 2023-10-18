Dad tells daughter he'll cut off college fund after she spends 10k on trip with GF.

While building a college fund might be the smartest way to give your teen a head start in life, that doesn't mean they're going to be more excited about tuition funds than the idea of scooping out money for their own fun.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his daughter she can say goodbye to her college fund after she spent 10k on a trip with her GF. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my daughter she can say goodbye to the rest of her college fund?"