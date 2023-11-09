Dad tells daughter 'MOM forgot bday surprise', mom accuses him of 'FRAMING her.' AITA?

My wife said she was really sorry, and I said it’s ok but you’re the one telling her, because she’s been excited all week. My wife was really tired so she went to sleep straightaway after hugging Mona.

Then Mona was jumping up and down telling me how happy she was that mommy was back and she could finally know what the surprise was. I told her I’m so sorry baby but mom forgot to plan the surprise, because she’s been really busy with work. I promise it’ll still happen though, probably next weekend.