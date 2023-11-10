Dad tells daughter, 'until you change your life, you won't get late mom's $100K' AITA?

When this man tells the daughter the truth about her late mom's jewelry, he asks Reddit:
I will try to keep this short. My wife passed three years ago and she owned really expensive jewelry. In total I would think it cost more than 100,000. A lot is passed down and she would save for years to buy an expensive piece.
My daughter 27, is bad with money. She works with commission so her cash flow is different each month. One month she makes a ton and the next she is broke and sells what she bought last month.
She will spend all her money and then have to sell to make ends met next month. I have tried to get her to be responsible with money but she is an adult and there isn’t much I can do.
I have watched this dance for years, she called me up and asks when she can take her moms jewelry. I told her I would prefer to keep it at my home. This started an argument about how I am not using it.
I told her she will never get her jewelry unless she changes. That I would prefer to keep it in a box then let her sell it when she Fs up her money again. She called me a jerk and my wife’s family is getting involved.
Edit since it was asked a lot, everything went to me when she passed. Daughter has no claim on them and I would hand them over if she wouldn’t sell them. AITA?
vistaparty writes:
NTA. As per your earlier comment, it's all in your name. You have every right to have your say. I'm sure there is a lot of sentiment attached to your wife's jewelry and your daughter doesn't appear to be (at least presently) the type to appreciate it for what it is.
Don't let anyone persuade you otherwise. If your daughter gets her hands on any of it, it's going to be gone and sitting in a pawn shop somewhere.
ncsalazr writes:
NTA. The jewelry clearly has meaning to you, and your daughter has proven to be a liability. I view this the same as if she was an addict. She'll likely plan or sell the jewelry regardless of how you feel. It's also a substantial gift to give.
Tell her the jewelry can be hers when you pass for the time being, but regardless of if it's being used or not, it's yours to do with however you see fit.
typhooonracoon writes:
NTA. my grandpa was just like your daughter: bad with money. he would always spent more than he had and my grandma had to send money to his bank account so he wasn't in dept. when she passed, I asked for one of her bracelets and two teacups, for remembrance.
I never got any of it. my grandpa spent all of the money she left him (an amount he could've lived with comfortably for the next five to ten years) in less than half a year. then he proceeded to sell everything else, including the house, so he could to get some money out of it. he died years later in a one bedroom apartment, with a huge dept.