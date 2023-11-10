Dad tells daughter, 'until you change your life, you won't get late mom's $100K' AITA?

When this man tells the daughter the truth about her late mom's jewelry, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my daughter she will never get her late mom’s jewelry if she doesn’t change?"

I will try to keep this short. My wife passed three years ago and she owned really expensive jewelry. In total I would think it cost more than 100,000. A lot is passed down and she would save for years to buy an expensive piece.

My daughter 27, is bad with money. She works with commission so her cash flow is different each month. One month she makes a ton and the next she is broke and sells what she bought last month.

She will spend all her money and then have to sell to make ends met next month. I have tried to get her to be responsible with money but she is an adult and there isn’t much I can do.