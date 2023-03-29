Dad tells twins to invest allowance, one loses everything, dad won't help. AITA?

Twins make it and break it investing their allowance.

Son and daughter twins were both encouraged to invest their allowance in order to save for their futures. One of them made a huge profit, the other lost everything. Now, the rest of their family is angry that the father is not going to pay for his son's college because he failed to make any money in the market.

AITA for "showing favoritism for my daughter and financially hurting my son"?

u/throwRA_saveyodalla

My ex-wife 36f and I 36m have been divorced for 7 years now. We have twins, both 17(F,M). My wife and I are the stereotype of high school sweethearts. I'm more of a geek. She was a cheer leader. My son takes after my wife and my daughter take after me.