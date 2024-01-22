Man tells mom, 'you have zero rights when it comes to my newborn.' AITA?

Elizabeth is her favorite girl name and my dad vetoed that for my sister's too. Kenzie told her we weren't really looking for name suggestions and we had discussed a few already. My mom told her the names were important and should be used.

A couple of weeks after the first incident my mom asked Kenzie if she knew whether baby Rodger or baby Elizabeth was joining the family. Kenzie told her neither of those names were in the running and we didn't know yet.

Kenzie mentioned mom bringing up the names to me then but downplayed how pushy she was being so I said nothing at that point.

We learned we were having a boy and my mom became so pushy that she ordered blankets and clothes with the name Rodger embroidered on them.