Dad tells son he won't give him his college fund if he marries high school boyfriend.

One of the hardest parts of parenting is watching your kid make choices that look bad from the outside. Once they reach a certain age, you don't have much choice but to watch in pain as they trample through the growing pains of young adulthood.

Still, there are ways to step in and give your take on your kid's life choices after the age of 18. Especially, if there's money on the line.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he's wrong for telling his son he'll withhold the college fund if he marries his boyfriend.

He wrote:

AITA for not letting my son have his college fun if he marries his boyfriend?