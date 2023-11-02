Dad tells wife and daughter 'I will not let my 12 yo girl wear a pushup bra.' AITA?

When this father is upset with the way his daughter dresses, he asks Reddit:

"AITAH for telling my wife and daughter I do not want her wearing a pushup bra?"

My daughter is 12, and my wife bought her a pushup bra recently and I was furious. Our daughter like her mom started to develop fairly young. I have always limited her use of tank tops because creeps exist and I know some sick person would see her that way.

My wife has always been of the mindset that women should not have to conform or hide due to men's poor behavior. I do agree in an ideal world, but this is far from an ideal world. I get my daughter wants to feel good in her own body, and looking in a way that makes one personally happy goes with that.