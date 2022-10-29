Dad tells wife to focus on son's mental health, not sister's physical health.

"AITA for telling my wife our son’s mental health should be more important to her than her sister’s physical health?"

Last month, my son “Will” (17) and my wife’s sister “Michelle” (22) got into a car accident and had to be hospitalized. Will had some painful but not life-threatening injuries (broken ribs, leg, some bruising) but has been deeply traumatized and distressed, and mostly just guilty because he was driving and Michelle was injured far worse.

She had major head, spinal and chest injuries, clinically died multiple times and it seemed very unlikely that she would survive for the first two or so weeks after the accident. My wife ever since the accident has been completely focused on Michelle and has barely had any time for Will.