Dad asks if he's wrong to call SAHM from work every day because 'her routine sucks.'

In OP's words: "AITA for calling every morning?"

My son is a 20 month old toddler. My wife is a stay-at-home mom. I work six days a week and I'm usually gone for twelve hours a day.

I always check in on my son remotely via our nursery cam app and he's always awake in the mornings around 8:00. He has a great sleep routine. Our "wind down" time starts at the same time every evening, we clean up toys, read a book, when I lay him down he's still awake, he falls asleep on his own and sleeps all night for at least twelve hours.

It's usually after 9:00 before I have a chance to check the camera. This morning when I checked it was 9:12 and some mornings it's closer to 10:00. Every time I look though, he's awake in the dark and standing in his crib just waiting.