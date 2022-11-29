Someecards Logo
Dad asks if he's wrong to call SAHM from work every day because 'her routine sucks.'

Andrew Pierson
Nov 29, 2022 | 10:39 PM
In OP's words: "AITA for calling every morning?"

My son is a 20 month old toddler. My wife is a stay-at-home mom. I work six days a week and I'm usually gone for twelve hours a day.

I always check in on my son remotely via our nursery cam app and he's always awake in the mornings around 8:00. He has a great sleep routine. Our "wind down" time starts at the same time every evening, we clean up toys, read a book, when I lay him down he's still awake, he falls asleep on his own and sleeps all night for at least twelve hours.

It's usually after 9:00 before I have a chance to check the camera. This morning when I checked it was 9:12 and some mornings it's closer to 10:00. Every time I look though, he's awake in the dark and standing in his crib just waiting.

When I see this, I immediately turn on the brightest night light the camera has and speak to him through the camera app. I always tell him good morning and I love him and he usually laughs and says "Dada". Then I leave the app, call my wife to wake her up.

Sources: Reddit
