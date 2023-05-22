Dad threatens to throw son out if he buys $35k truck for business, 'go back to school.'

There can be a thin line between giving tough love and being controlling and judgmental of your kid. Finding the line is an ongoing process, and it's far harder to get it right if you're not receptive any outside perspectives.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he's wrong for threatening to kick out his son if he buys a $35,000 truck.

He wrote:

AITA for threatening to kick my son out if he buys a $35,000 truck?

My (42m) son (19m) wants to buy a $35,000 truck. He dropped out of high school, against my advice, at the earliest possible moment of 16. Since then, he has been constantly making up all these dumb schemes to make money. For example, he bought a broken old saw mill $500 and got it working and supposedly has been selling the lumber for the past few years.