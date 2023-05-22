Dad threatens to throw son out if he buys $35k truck for business, 'go back to school.'

There can be a thin line between giving tough love and being controlling and judgmental of your kid. Finding the line is an ongoing process, and it's far harder to get it right if you're not receptive any outside perspectives.
He wrote:
AITA for threatening to kick my son out if he buys a $35,000 truck?
My (42m) son (19m) wants to buy a $35,000 truck. He dropped out of high school, against my advice, at the earliest possible moment of 16. Since then, he has been constantly making up all these dumb schemes to make money. For example, he bought a broken old saw mill $500 and got it working and supposedly has been selling the lumber for the past few years.
Well, the POS truck he uses to get his gear up old dirt back roads has finally broken beyond repair, and now he wants to get some expensive brand new Toyota pick-up truck. I don't know what he wants to get exactly, and I don't care. All I know is that it's a terrible financial decision, and I'm tired of these antics of his and that he needs to get a real job or go to college.