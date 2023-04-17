Dad throws teen's dinner in the garbage after she insults him, 'provide for yourself.'

There is no time in life as emotionally turbulent as the teen years.

Every slight, every insecurity, and every dramatic moment is turned up to ten for a teen dealing with massive hormonal changes. And few people know this as well as the parents of teenagers.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he was wrong for matching his teen daughter's energy and throwing away her food.

He wrote:

AITA for dumping my teenage daughter's dinner in the trash after she was rude to me?

I'm (44) a single dad to two kids "Audrey" (16) and "Emily" (12). We have a great relationship but Audrey can sometimes be rude and demeaning, saying cruel things casually when she's displeased about something or in a bad mood. Emily (her little sister) looks up to her, often mimicking her behavior which obviously worries me.