Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad throws teen's dinner in the garbage after she insults him, 'provide for yourself.'

Dad throws teen's dinner in the garbage after she insults him, 'provide for yourself.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 17, 2023 | 2:49 PM
ADVERTISING

There is no time in life as emotionally turbulent as the teen years.

Every slight, every insecurity, and every dramatic moment is turned up to ten for a teen dealing with massive hormonal changes. And few people know this as well as the parents of teenagers.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he was wrong for matching his teen daughter's energy and throwing away her food.

He wrote:

AITA for dumping my teenage daughter's dinner in the trash after she was rude to me?

I'm (44) a single dad to two kids "Audrey" (16) and "Emily" (12). We have a great relationship but Audrey can sometimes be rude and demeaning, saying cruel things casually when she's displeased about something or in a bad mood. Emily (her little sister) looks up to her, often mimicking her behavior which obviously worries me.

I cooked a nice Sunday dinner and Audrey stormed downstairs in a bad mood for who knows what reason. She was being a downer whereas Emily and I were cheerful. I asked her to improve her mood please instead of ruining the dinner, she unleashed her anger. To quote her elegant words: "can you stop lecturing for once, you're annoying as f*ck and seriously you're the one who ruins everything."

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content