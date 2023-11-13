Dad-to-be breaks down crying after gender reveal party; wife calls him selfish. AITA?

I really wanted a daughter because my dad was really mean to me and he messed me up a lot. I'm scared that I will be the same to my son. I don't want to mess my son up like my dad did to me.

I've been scared about turning into my dad since before I met my wife, the big reason I didn't want kids originally was in case I treated them like my dad treated me.

My wife walked in on me crying and I tried to explain why without talking about my dad much (she doesn't know anything about what my dad was like.) She told me that I was selfish and called me a few other things. Then told me to sleep on the couch.