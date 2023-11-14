Dad 'tricks' daughter's school into thinking she went missing to prove a point. AITA?

When this father is livid with his daughter's school and tricks them into thinking they lost her, he asks Reddit:

My daughter is seven. I drove her to school on Monday morning, dropped her off, and then took my son to his classroom (pre-k, seperate building).

When I got back to my car my daughter was standing by it and crying. I was running late for work so I just took her to my moms. Debated calling the school but assumed they'd call me and decided to not be any later to work.

They didn't call me. My daughter was fine (she tripped in class and broke her bottle - she cried and came to find me but forgot where her brothers class was so waited by the car). I was pissed offwhen I got to pick up and no one had said anything.

To be clear, she tripped, hurt herself, broke a bottle that means a lot to her. She gets very attached to items. Wanted comforting and no one was around so she came to find me.