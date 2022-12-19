Dad trivializes daughter's 'work'; says 'she's sitting on a computer all day.'

AITA for asking my daughter for help?

I'm 54 (M) and my daughter is 28. She is home on break from grad school getting her phd. She's only home for two weeks because she says she doesn't have any more time even though she has a month break. That's been a big thing with her lately. She is constantly too busy to do things with us or help us out even though she does have the time.

I got my younger daughter a sweater and it turns out she already has it. I called my older daughter from work on Friday and told her she needed to run and exchange it for a different one. She said ok, she'd do it the next day. I said it needed to be done that day to get the best options and she said she was grading so she can't.