Dad asks if he's wrong to refuse to pay daughter's tuition after she lied about major.

When this dad is angry at his daughter for lying about her major, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I'll keep this short. My daughter, who is 19, told me she was going to college to major in computer science. I was ecstatic.
I wanted her to do something she could be successful in. I want her to have a wider range of opportunities.
As it turns out, she lied to me. She's majoring in illustration. She got some mail about some art exhibition at her school. I thought nothing of it at first because I knew she was a computer science major. After looking into it a bit more, I found out her work was chosen to be displayed in the exhibition.