Dad says it's unfair when wife has mom & sis in delivery room but bans MIL from seeing baby for 3 weeks. AITA?

My wife is 8 almost 9 months pregnant and we have been discussing labor and after labor. Her mom and her sister are in the delivery room not me which is fine it's her body she has always said that from the beginning.

So then we talked about after labor she said she only wanted her mom and her sisters to be allowed to visit, I asked what about my mom she said no after 3 weeks.

I asked her why and she was like she wants to make sure my mom doesn't bring anything to our baby, I told her that her mom works around kids she's a teacher and your sister owns a daycare run out of her house, so I don't think your worried about germs.