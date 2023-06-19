Dad visits late's son grave on living twin's birthday. Wife says 'be a better parent.'

When this father feels like his wife isn't letting him grieve, he asks Reddit:
So, to start, my son was born with a birth defect, and only lived three hours. He had a name, two parents who loved him, and now he has a small grave in our local cemetery, buried next to the rest of my family.
His twin sister, who was born completely healthy, turned five last week. Every year on their birthday, I take time to visit my son’s grave. My wife used to come with me, but last year, she didn’t. I respected her decision but went anyway.
This past week, after I got back from my son’s grave, my wife confronted me. She told me she was “tired of (me) living in the past.” She said a few different things to that affect, but the one that sticks with me most is....
“He’s dead, hell he was barely even alive! I’m sick of you disappearing for hours on (my daughter’s) birthday night. I’m starting to think you love him more than her or me.” (For clarity, I always go after my daughter goes to bed.)
I was horrified. I had no idea she feels that way. Then, I was furious with her for that “barely alive” comment. I’m ashamed to admit that I shouted at her, and she’s now staying with her parents.
I have apologized for my outburst via text, but she has not responded. Her unwillingness to communicate with me makes me think I might have done something unforgivable. AITA?
fitbird6 writes:
NTA. Grieve how you need to. I would guess your wife’s outburst came from her going through her own grieving process. But just because she wants to move on one way, doesn’t mean you need to do the same. I think you should consider couples counseling with a counselor who specializes in child loss.
food8 writes:
You go after your daughter is in bed. You are trying to honor your lost child without bringing it on your living child. On that grounds, NTA.
But one thing to consider is that your wife sees this as something that brings that pain back. Losing a child is the hardest thing imaginable, and you and your wife are dealing with it differently. Your way of dealing with it makes it harder for her to deal with it her way. The way for you to resolve that starts with understanding that.
mrdercrows writes:
NAH (for now) . I know you're grieving and this is how you're grieving. (My condolences) . But how long do anticipate this tradition? Is your daughter going to forever have to either lose you for her birthday or spend her own birthday at a cemetery for someone she never knew?
You're in a terrible situation here, and I won't pretend otherwise. But as a fellow twin, don't make your daughter compete with your son, because she will never win. Maybe you could choose a different, meaningful day to honor your son?