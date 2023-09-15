Dad WALKS OUT of hospital room when injured son starts calling for his MOM. AITA?

When this father is disappointed in his family dynamic, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for walking out of the hospital room when my son started calling for his mom?"

My ex wife and I got divorced 10 years ago due to infidelity on her part. This caused the end of our marriage and our family together as well. We had shared custody of our now 23M and 19M kids. She's still "involved" in the boys life but I never had anything to do with her since the divorce.

This past week, my eldest son got into a car accident and had to undergo a surgery for his damaged leg. My wife and I waited to see him after the surgery and went into his room to check on him. He was in the process of waking up when we got inside and first thing I heard was him calling for his mom.