Dad wants to abandon his 9 yo daughter when wife reveals he's not the father. AITA?

When this father is shocked by his wife revealing that he cheated on her when she got pregnant with their 9 year old daughter, he asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if i abandoned my child?"

I am 37m and my wife is 39f. We had been married for 10 years and we have a daughter who is 9f going on 10. Me and my wife had a fight and she said something about my daughter not being mine I kept a straight face but after she realized what she said she left and went to bed.

I had never thought about my daughter not being mine, but I had to know if she was or wasn't. Long story short I got a paternity test and I wasn't her father. I showed it to my wife who begged and pleaded with me not to get a divorce, but I told her that I was.