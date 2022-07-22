Man asks if he was wrong to not give son $400k because he refuses to go to college.

Planning for your child's future is hard. You want what's best for your child. If you have the means, some parents set up college funds, so their child has something to rely on come time for college. What happens if you set up a college fund and your kid decides not to attend college?
AITA for holding my son's college fund hostage?
I(48M) have a son who graduated high school this year. We (my wife and I) started his college fund the minute we found out she was pregnant. Since we make good money (in the mid-6 figures), his college fund currently has almost $400k.
We have never told our son what to do with his life. We may have guided his decisions as any good parent should, but since he was still young, we let him make his own decisions. We never expected academic excellence or forced him into sports or artistic activities.