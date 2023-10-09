Dad won't apologize to ex wife for spoiling his daughter and not hers. AITA?

I also make sure to buy equally expensive gifts for all three girls when it comes to special occasions, as a good family friend should. However, my daughter has a much bigger allowance than her step sisters and that obviously shows in the stuff she buys for herself. So far, I had not heard any complaints from anyone.

That is, until Hailey came over the other day to talk and asked me if I can tone down Anna’s allowance a bit. I asked why and she told me Jane’s sister was worried when she found out about the arrangement.

She believe you can’t raise kids in one household with different lifestyles without creating resentment, and while they may have an amazing relationship now, that might change when the two girls get older and start to understand concepts like wealth and class.