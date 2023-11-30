Dad won't hold baby during interview call, mom's upset, 'I hold the baby doing everything.' UPDATED.

Nerves are at an all-time high when you have a new baby, which means it's the prime time to get in a fight with your partner.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not taking the baby as soon as he was asked. He wrote:

"AITA for not taking the baby as soon as I was asked?"

Our daughter is 7 weeks old. My wife is a full-time SAHM (both of us want this until our daughter is at least 5, starts school, and can openly communicate with us). I work full time making $25 an hour and while the pay is good, I've been looking for something a bit better just so we have more fun money, basically. I get home from work today at 3pm and she asks me to take the baby.