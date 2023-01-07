Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad won't pay for daughter's sweet 16 because mom is behind on child support. AITA?

Dad won't pay for daughter's sweet 16 because mom is behind on child support. AITA?

Amy Goldberg
Jan 7, 2023 | 10:57 PM
ADVERTISING

AITA for throwing my daughter a birthday party but not her half sister?

My wife and I have a 16 year old daughter. I have another daughter who is 15. I was unfaithful, but my wife agreed to forgive me. I have full custody of my younger daughter. My wife and I have raised her as if she were both of ours. Her mother pays child support, but often tries to skip out.

My 16 year old daughter had a sweet sixteen in March, it was a lot of money but worth it. She paid for the food while my wife and I handled the rest. My younger daughter wants to have a similar party for her birthday. Her mother is behind on child support which is a big part of paying for her daily needs.

I told her that we are in a bit of a tight spot and cant afford such a large party at the moment. I technically can afford it, but her mother should have a part in the payment. She thinks it’s unfair. She believes that I favor her elder sister and am punishing her for who her mother is.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content