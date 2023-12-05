Dad won't pay for son's 'stupid' grad school; threatens financial battle in court. AITA?

When this father is angry with his son's liberal arts degree, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for making it clear I won’t be paying for him to go back to school and I warned him?"

My son is 24 and went to school for a theater major, in the nicest way he can’t support himself. He can’t get work and I am not surprised. At the beginning he went to school I made it very clear I would only be paying for his degree and if he goes for a masters he will need to pay all on his own.