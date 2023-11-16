Dad won't use young daughter's wedding fund to help with old daughter's mortgage. AITA?

NTA. Taking the money earmarked for Lily's wedding and giving it to Rose is literally "throwing the good money after the bad." The difference between the two sisters is not how much they earned but how well they manage what they have.

Lily and her partner are financially savvy and responsible, and Rose and her husband are not. No matter how much money you give Rose, it will go to waste. Having a child your wife's been watching for free = no childcare expenses, so "ahh, having a child is harder" is just an excuse your wife has made up to guilt you.