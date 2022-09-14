Someecards Logo
Man asks if he's wrong to extend work trip a week before wife is due.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 14, 2022 | 3:31 PM
It's hard to have a baby on the way, especially if you're working. When this dad to be is conflicted, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for agreeing to extend my work trip a week before my wife is due?"

My (40M) wife's (38F) official due date for our daughter is September 19, and this will be our first baby.

I work as an external auditor, and my job involves international travel. I had a non traditional education path so compared to my similarly junior coworkers I am quite a bit older and don't have the accolades and connections they may have.

The perks of the job and the fact I work for a corporation many people interview at every year makes it easy for bosses to think they come first in your life and that we are under skilled and over paid.

