Man asks if he's wrong to extend work trip a week before wife is due.

My (40M) wife's (38F) official due date for our daughter is September 19, and this will be our first baby.
I work as an external auditor, and my job involves international travel. I had a non traditional education path so compared to my similarly junior coworkers I am quite a bit older and don't have the accolades and connections they may have.
The perks of the job and the fact I work for a corporation many people interview at every year makes it easy for bosses to think they come first in your life and that we are under skilled and over paid.