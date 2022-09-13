Daughter asks if she's wrong to refuse to accept dad's baby with mistress.

It's hard when your dad cheats. But what if he has a BABY with his affair lady? When just this happens to a teenage girl, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I (f16) will admit I have and always will have a close relationship with my mom (f40) she is truly a amazing women. She has a great job and is honestly beautiful.
Yet about a year ago we found out my dad (m42)is having a affair with a women who is now 26 she is only 10 years older then me. Her and I have less of a age gap then my dad and her have.